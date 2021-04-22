Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $127.70 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $127.70 million and $6.18 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $238.11 or 0.00440516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001720 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.