2,503 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.