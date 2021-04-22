NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $51.17 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,705.10 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.