NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 19,810 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 353.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

