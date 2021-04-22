Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

