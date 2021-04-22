Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

