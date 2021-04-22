PetIQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 940 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,409,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

