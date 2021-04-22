Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/14/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/22/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

