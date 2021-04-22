LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $6.36. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 329,708 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

