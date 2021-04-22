Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.72

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.72 and traded as high as $34.28. Vivendi shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 38,365 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.