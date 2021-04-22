Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

