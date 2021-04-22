Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol Sells 5,300 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Arthur Bristol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

