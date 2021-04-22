Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

