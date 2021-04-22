Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

