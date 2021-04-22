Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. 919,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,388,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

