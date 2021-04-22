Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

