Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

