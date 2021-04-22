BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BLFS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

