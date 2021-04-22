Independent Research Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €260.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.