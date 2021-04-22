Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $451,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 915,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynga stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

