Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Stock Price Down 35.3%

Shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) fell 35.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

