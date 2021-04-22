Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Trading Down 3.2%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

