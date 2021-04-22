Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

