Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Shares of ASND opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.