Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

