Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

