Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.87 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

NLY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

