Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

