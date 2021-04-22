Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.92.

EVBG stock opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

