BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BDSI stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $62,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

