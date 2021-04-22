NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $451.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

