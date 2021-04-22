NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,332 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 19,704.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,685 shares of company stock valued at $55,311,976.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

