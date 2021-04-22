Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

