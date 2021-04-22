W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$381,100.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.

Shares of CVE SVE opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$139.56 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 43.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Silver One Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

