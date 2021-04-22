GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $3,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $5,480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 501.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

