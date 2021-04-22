Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:TRI opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

