Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

