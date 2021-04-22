CX Institutional Acquires 51 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,794 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.