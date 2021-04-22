AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $20,461,921. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

