Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.08 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $23,374,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.