Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

