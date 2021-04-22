Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Barclays cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

