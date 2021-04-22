Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $36.30 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

