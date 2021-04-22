Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

