Norges Bank Takes $23.88 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 465,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

