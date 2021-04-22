Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $274.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average is $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

