Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.