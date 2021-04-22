Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

