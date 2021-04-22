Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.77.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Isoray during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

