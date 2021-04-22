salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $982,765.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,874.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.56 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $150.67 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.